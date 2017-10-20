Edmonton Elections releases official numbers from Monday's vote

Edmonton elections released the offical numbers on Friday for the 2017 Municipal Elections.

The numbers show Don Iveson’s victory was a landslide indeed, with 141,182 votes, more than ten times the votes of runner-up Don Koziak, who got 13,204 votes.

Henry Mak, who was never present in the public eye and always sent his agent George Lam to sit in on mayoral forums on his behalf, received 1531 votes.

That's more than candidates Bob Ligertwood, Gordon Nikolic, Ron Cousineau and Neil Stephens.

Ward 10 councillor-elect Michael Walters won by 11,678, making him the councillor to receive the most votes

Ward 1 councillor-elect Andrew Knack got the second most, with 10,091 votes.

Jon Dziadyk (4,354 votes) beat incumbent Dave Loken (3,890) with a marginal number of 464 votes, although Karen Principe was not far behind either with 3,335 votes to her name.

In Ward 4, with the highest number of candidates, Aaron Paquette received 3,455 votes in total beating runner-up Rocco Caterina with 2,517.

In Ward 5, Sarah Hamilton became the second woman on council with 6,156 votes, almost double the number of former MLA David Xiao with 3,626 votes.

Tony Caterina, councillor for Ward 7, beat Kris Andreychuk with a very small margin of 165, with Caterina getting 4,017 votes and Andreychuk 3,852.

In Ward 6, Scott McKeen won by 7,774 votes, in Ward 8 Ben Henderson won by receiving 6,235, votes beating Kirsten Goa who received 3,890 votes.

Tim Cartmell won Ward 9 with 9,160 votes.

Incumbents Mike Nikckel of Ward 10 received 9,148 votes and Moe Banga of Ward 12 received 6,636 votes.

With a voter turnout of 31.5 per cent for the Edmonton elections, 194,826 ballots were cast for mayor, councillor and public and catholic school board trustees.