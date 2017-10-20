Edmonton's old Walterdale bridge is coming down

There can only be one Walterdale.

The 100-year-old Walterdale bridge is coming down this weekend, after the newer, bigger one was completed and opened to traffic last month.

According to a press release from the city, demolition work will start by removing the old green bridge's north truss by crane.

The west sidewalk on the new bridge will be closed during the lift for safety reasons.

The rest of the demolition could take until the end of the year.