Edmonton's old Walterdale bridge is coming down
City officials say the demolition will start this weekend
There can only be one Walterdale.
The 100-year-old Walterdale bridge is coming down this weekend, after the newer, bigger one was completed and opened to traffic last month.
According to a press release from the city, demolition work will start by removing the old green bridge's north truss by crane.
The west sidewalk on the new bridge will be closed during the lift for safety reasons.
The rest of the demolition could take until the end of the year.
The steel belongs to the contractor, who is responsible for moving it off site to be recycled, but some portions will be salvaged "for repurposing in a future project," according to the release.