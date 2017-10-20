Police identify alleged wheelchair phone thief

Edmonton police have issued a warrant for a 19-year-old man who allegedly stole a cellphone from a woman in a wheelchair.

A woman, who was waiting for a DATS bus near 16 Avenue and 48 Street around 7 a.m. told police that a man had approached her and asked to borrow her phone to call his grandmother.

When she handed him the phone, he ran away with it, she told police.

The Edmonton Police Service released video and stills to identify the suspect and announced Friday they have identified him as Jasper Halfe, who they say is 5'10" tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Halfe is wanted on warrants for theft under, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.