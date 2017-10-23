ASIRT investigating after police shooting in west Edmonton Friday

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a 37-year-old man was shot and injured by Edmonton police during a confrontation on Friday.

Officers responded to a possible break and enter at a west-end residence just after 2:30 p.m. on Oct 20, and discovered when they arrived that the man, who was known to police, was still inside.

The man had 35 outstanding warrants for violence offences and, according to an ASIRT release, police had reason to believe he was armed with a loaded gun.

Police tried to negotiate with him during a standoff that lasted several hours, and shortly after 6 p.m. the man exited the residence.

During a confrontation, police used an ARWEN system, a weapon that fires "less-lethal projectiles," before discharging their service firearms.

The man was wounded, but his injuries aren't life threatening, according to ASIRT.

He was treated on scene and taken to hospital, then released into police custody on Saturday.

Police recovered a loaded shotgun at the scene.