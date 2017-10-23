Catholic candidate says school questioning her religious devotion after comments

An unsuccessful candidate for the Catholic School Board says she continues to face harassment about her religious credentials after she argued during the campaign that kids should come before the church.

Kristin Heimbecker said she received a request last week from her children’s school asking for a copy of her baptismal certificate. A photo of the note circulated widely on Twitter over the weekend.

“I was coming in as someone who was not a practising Catholic, that was representing people before anyone else. And I think that’s why I’m getting this backlash,” Heimbecker said.

Heimbecker, who ran for a seat in Ward 77, said she is “appalled” at the response to what she believes is in response to her speaking out about how the board passes policy.

“You shouldn’t have to prove that you’re anything. I think that’s discrimination at its finest, to say I’m not Catholic enough,” she said.

She said she's also received a letter pointing out concerns regarding her daughter’s attendance, despite the fact she’s only missed two days of school.

Heimbecker believes there was an organized effort to oppose her candidacy, stemming from comments she made at a teachers union forum where she said the board needs to put children before the church.

She said she ran because of the board's past "dysfunction" and she had heard trustees simply rubberstamp policy that comes down from the Archdiocese.

Still, her religious credentials were contentious during the campaign.

During the election, a man named Lincoln Ho, whose Facebook profile says he works at the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton, posted on Facebook groups telling citizens to not vote for Heimbecker because she’s a “self-proclaimed inactive Catholic”.

Ho’s post says “it may be argued that Heimbecker is already disqualified” because of her faith (or lack thereof).

“You cannot proclaim to be Catholic if the very minimum of celebrating the Eucharist regularly is not part of your life, and you are running to represent those who are,” he said.

Heimbecker said she has no plans to show her baptismal certificate and is worried it could be eventually used as grounds to remove her kids from the district.

“The fact that they’re asking when they don’t have the right to ask is a problem.”