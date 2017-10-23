Flu shots start today across Alberta

Monday is the start of flu shot season in Alberta.

Free vaccinations are now available for anyone aged six months and older at public health clinics, pharmacies and doctor’s offices across the province.

This year's vaccine, called Fluzone, contains four strains of influenza virus and is being offered as an injection.

The nasal spray FluMist will not be available this year, after Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization removed its preferential recommendation for children aged two to 17.

Canadian estimates show the 2016-17 vaccine was 42% effective against the dominant strain, H3N2.

Alberta has purchased 1.6 million doses of Fluzone, which is enough to vaccinate 35 per cent of the population.

Last year, 27 per cent of Albertans got immunized.