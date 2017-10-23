Historians debate what to do with public tributes to Frank Oliver, John A Macdonald

Should they stay or should they go now?

Historians will converge at the University of Alberta Tuesday to discuss what should be done with public commemorations of racist figures.

In Edmonton, an online petition to remove Frank Oliver’s name from a downtown Edmonton neighbourhood made the rounds in summer.

Elsewhere in Canada, there have been debates about statues of Canada’s First Prime Minister, John A. Macdonald.

Shannon Stunden Bower, an assistant professor in the U of A’s department of history and classics, is in favour of removing statues and other public commemorations provided the people who were most profoundly affected by their actions call for the removal.

“Statues are not history. Statues are anchors for particular narratives about the past,” she said.

“One of the things about understanding history is that we are continually re-evaluating the significance of past actions. And as our understanding of the significance of past actions changes, so should our commemoration.”

Oliver was a longtime MLA who founded Alberta's first newspaper, the Edmonton Bulletin. He is the namesake of schools, apartments and a shopping centre in the city, as well as the subject of a commemorative plaque downtown.

But he also played a significant role in pushing the Papaschase Cree Nation and other Indigenous communities off their lands, and Papaschase Chief Calvin Bruneau is among those who have pushed for the removal of Oliver’s name.

Stunden Bower said you don’t have to look far to find more commemorations of problematic figures that we might want to revisit.

She mentioned the Famous Five, honoured with a mural in Edmonton and statues in Calgary, for their links to eugenics and the exclusion of Asian and Indigenous women in their fight for suffrage.

“It’s not inconceivable that there could be arguments made that we should revisit those commemorations,” Stunden Bower said, also adding Hawrelak Park to the list.

“People might wonder why we have a major urban park named after William Hawrelak, a city of Edmonton mayor who was repeatedly involved in pretty well substantiated instances of inappropriate use of funds.”

David Marples, chair of the U of A’s department of history and classics, will moderate Tuesday's debate and expects it to get “very heated.”