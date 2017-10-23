Student magazine emphasizes traditional approach to healing

Ambrose Cardinal is done talking about reconciliation--instead, the University of Alberta student has his sights set on reclamation, and finding a place for Indigenous ideas in mainstream systems like healthcare.

That's the idea between his new magazine, called Nantâwihiwêwin, which translates into ‘Healing day after day for a long time’ in Cree and is launching this week.

Cardinal, who is Métis, explains it as a guide to healing, but from an Indigenous perspective. He said volunteering at a health clinic in his teens showed him how a different approach was needed.

“The biggest challenge we were aware of when we were students going to this clinic is how unholistic the health care system really is,” Cardinal said.

He witnessed what he perceived to be a narrow approach to health care, providing temporary solutions that only focused on physical ailments.

“Then they’re thrown back into the system that creates their own illnesses without creating any foundation and understanding,” he said.

The magazine is still in development, but Cardinal said it will show health based on the traditional healing circle that takes into consideration physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health.

As a person of mixed ancestry, Cardinal said discovering the medicine wheel helped him reclaim his own identity.

“Learning about the medicine wheel kind of helped me identify as an Indigenous person. I wasn’t aware about these ways of being,” he said.

“Reconciliation I believe should be the work of the Settler population, because historically we were in a place of disadvantage. But reclamation is the work of the Indigenous people, because through reclamation we support and we also kind of reclaim our own health. “

He hopes providing insight into traditional ways of healing will bring a greater sense of well-being to students who have been in his shoes.

“I was empowered, through understanding the complexities of yourself in the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual, but also understanding that your people do have as system that has worked. So now it’s trying to get that system back,” he said.

The magazine will feature art and poetry emphasizing the importance of healing through a traditional Indigenous perspective. Cardinal has launched a crowd-funder to support printing the magazine and promotional material, and for the launch event on Wednesday.

Cardinal plans to have the magazine split into four sections, which will be colour coded.

“It reflects the colours of the wheel, but also the interconnectivity within every page. It’s not just saying this is physical, this is mental, it’s actually merging them together,” Cardinal said.

“That’s the strength of our people, seeing that interconnectivity and seeing our strengths, our weaknesses, and creating something beautiful in the process.”

Cardinal is already planning a second edition of the magazine, which will focus on healing from a settler's perspective.