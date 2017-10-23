Suspect charged in connection with drunken McDonalds assault on Saturday

Edmonton police have charged the 19-year-old who allegedly drunkenly assaulted eight strangers in a McDonald's over the weekend.

Police have charged Delaney Quinn, 19, with eight counts of assault, two counts of assaulting a police officer, plus mischief and failing to comply with a probation order.

At about 3:30 on Saturday, officers were called to the McDonald's at 10520 111 Avenue after reports of a disturbance, according to a release from police.

When they got there, they found three bystanders pinning down a 19-year-old suspect outside the restaurant. He appeared to be intoxicated and had allegedly assaulted "approximately eight people unknown to him" inside the restaurant.

EMS attended the scene, but paramedics were not required.