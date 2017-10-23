Woman dies in a two-vehicle collision on Anthony Henday Monday morning
This marks the 25th traffic fatality of the year.
A 31-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle collision on Monday morning, marking the 25th traffic fatality of the year for Edmonton, according to a release from Edmonton Police.
The release states that police believe the woman was not wearing her seatbelt when driving a Mazda 3 northbound on the Anthony Henday at 184 Street.
Police reported she allegedly rear-ended a Ford van that was waiting at a stop light. It caused the van to be pushed into oncoming traffic, hitting a Dodge Caravan in the process.
Neither the driver of the van not the Dodge Caravan were seriously injured.
The police had responded to a Curb the Danger call from a motorist in the morning and upon arrival had found the woman already deceased.
Major Collisions Investigations Unit has now taken over the investigation.
