'Definitely excitement': More people hoping to use bike grid this winter

There could be more people braving the ice and cold from the back of a bike this winter, according to local cyling advocates who say they've seen an uptick in interest in winter cycling.

This is the first winter the city's newly-installed bike grid has been operational, and according to Keegan Brooks with Hardcore Bikes, it's got many customers thinking about winter biking.

“They haven’t really started riding yet, but they are already thinking of what to get for the winter which has never really happened before,” he said.

“People are coming in with questions already in mind which is kind of interesting.”

According to the city's network monitoring data, there were 2,454 people on bikes downtown on May 31. By June 30, the week after the grid opened, that number had jumped to 4,711.

But many people have wondered what would happen once the snow started falling.

City officials say the grid will stay open all winter, and have committed to plowing it within 24 hours after the end of a snowfall.

Chris Chan, executive director of the Edmonton Bicycle Commuters Society, said he expects the number of daily riders to drop, but predicted there would still be more than 1,000 people using them every day.

He said the society's bike studding tire workshop sold out far earlier than normal this year.

“Usually they don't sell out quite so quickly when there isn't any snow yet," he said.

“There is definitely excitement, people coming to our shop that are telling us that they have never winter cycled before but with the downtown bike grid they are definitely looking into their options this year," he added.

“People are much safer and much more comfortable getting around on bike when they have that physical separation so that will still exist in the winter time."

Five ways to get ready for winter biking:

- Use studded tires or tires with heavier tread

- Wear warmer and brighter clothes and invest in some winter cycling gloves.

- Remember the sun goes down early, so make sure you've got bright lights for nighttime

- Tune up your bike, and consider things like wet weather lubricant