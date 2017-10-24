Sales of Tragically Hip albums in Edmonton spike after Gord Downie's death

Edmontonians are turning out in droves to snap up Tragically Hip albums, after the tragic passing of band frontman and Canadian icon Gord Downie.

“Especially since last week, but there has been heightened demand since his terminal diagnosis announcement last year,” said Jason Trook, manager of Blackbyrd Myoozik on Whyte Avenue.

“We certainly lost a great one, it’s really all I would say."

He said Hip albums ‘Day for Night’, ‘Road Apples’ and ‘Fully Completely’ were the three best sellers at his store.

Edmontonians are not alone. Nationwide, 11 albums by the Kingston, Ont., rockers climbed onto the Billboard Canadian Albums chart for the week that ended Oct. 19.

It was the previous day that Downie’s family announced the Hip frontman had died.

Overall sales for the band’s catalogue spiked 1,000 per cent, rising to a combined 11,000 equivalent units from 1,000 units the previous week. The chart is tallied by Nielsen Music and is based on both physical and digital sales along with a calculation of on-demand streams.

Richard Liukko, owner of Freecloud Records on 101 Street, said they've had shoppers coming in looking for his albums ever since Downie got sick last year.

“When he passed away it didn’t really increase the demand, because a lot of people had sort of bought the music when he was still alive which I thought was really cool.”

Now, they're coming in to pre-order Downie's upcoming LP, ‘Introduce Yerself’ that’s coming out in Dec. although the CD comes out on Friday.

Streaming of the Hip’s music also grew tremendously, rising more than 700 per cent on services like Apple Music and Spotify.

On-demand streams jumped to 9.7 million for the week from 1.1 million, while many of the Hip’s most popular songs are lingering on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart, which monitors music sharing on social media.