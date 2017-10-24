Man dead after collision with semi truck on QEII Monday night

A man died at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the QEII just south of Edmonton on Monday night, according to a release by the Leduc RCMP.

The 34-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of a pick-up truck, that was being driven by a 30-year-old man from Leduc, the release said.

They collided with a semi tractor trailer a kilometre south of 41 Avenue.

The passenger was pronounced dead on scene and the driver was taken to an Edmonton hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.