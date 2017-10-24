Man dead after collision with semi truck on QEII Monday night
The 34-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of a pickup when the accident happened in Leduc
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A man died at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the QEII just south of Edmonton on Monday night, according to a release by the Leduc RCMP.
The 34-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of a pick-up truck, that was being driven by a 30-year-old man from Leduc, the release said.
They collided with a semi tractor trailer a kilometre south of 41 Avenue.
The passenger was pronounced dead on scene and the driver was taken to an Edmonton hospital with no life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
The release states that the cause of the collision is under investigation by the Leduc RCMP and the RCMP Collision Analyst in assistance with Edmonton Police Service and no further details are available at this time.