New Edmonton City council will be officially sworn in on Tuesday

Edmonton's new city council is being sworn in on Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Aftewards, Mayor Don Iveson and the 12 incoming councillors will hold their inaugural council meeting at 2:45 p.m.

There will be some fresh faces when council reconvenes. Councillors-elect Sarah Hamilton, Jon Dziadyk, Aaron Paquette and Tim Cartmell will be joining council for the first time.

Cartmell, notably, toppled incumbent former councillor Dave Loken in a tight race for Ward 3.

This council is also slightly more diverse than the previous one. With the addition of Hamilton, the number of female councillors has doubled, albeit from one to two. Paquette, who is Metis, is the first Indigenous person to be elected to council in Edmonton for decades.