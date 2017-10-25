Police resolve weapons complaint in Blue Quill, have suspect in custory
They're no longer asking people to avoid the area
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Edmonton police now have a suspect in custory after a weapons complaint at a residence in the Blue Quill neighbourhood in southwest Edmonton on Wednesday morning.
In a release they say the incident near 23 Street and 28 Avenue was resolved "peacefully."
Drivers and pedestrians were asked to avoid this area Wednesday morning, but police say roads will be reopening soon.
Additional information willl be shared as it becomes available.