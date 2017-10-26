Construction worker killed on job at Edmonton cemetery
Edmonton Fire Rescue responded to a call of someone trapped under a paving machine
A worker was killed on the job at South Haven Cemetery after being trapped underneath a paving machine Thursday.
Edmonton Fire Rescue was contacted by EMS at 2:53 p.m. and told a worker was trapped at a construction site at the east Edmonton cemetery, located at 5004 Meridian Street.
Alberta Health Services pronounced the worker dead on scene.
Police were on site later Thursday afternoon doing a preliminary investigation and taking photographs for Occupational Health and Safety.
Edmonton Fire Rescue has not released the worker's age or identity.
