Construction worker killed on job at Edmonton cemetery

A worker was killed on the job at South Haven Cemetery after being trapped underneath a paving machine Thursday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue was contacted by EMS at 2:53 p.m. and told a worker was trapped at a construction site at the east Edmonton cemetery, located at 5004 Meridian Street.

Alberta Health Services pronounced the worker dead on scene.

Police were on site later Thursday afternoon doing a preliminary investigation and taking photographs for Occupational Health and Safety.