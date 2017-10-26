'Putting aside rivalries': New Municipal Government Act to get municipalities working together

The new Municipal Government Act is now law, a group of officials announced Thursday, meaning big changes in things like parental leave for councillors and collaboration among towns and cities around Edmonton.

This is the first time in more than 20 years that politicians have made changes to the law, which is basically the rulebook for what municipalities are able to do.

It took five years of consultation and engagement with municipalities, people and businesses to get to this point.

Minister of Municipal Affairs Shaye Anderson said the new MGA will offer new frameworks for municipalities to work together, as well as regional planning.

“We need a modern MGA that reflects where we are and where we are going,” Anderson said. “It ensures municipalities to govern in an open manner and promotes accountability to all Albertans.”

In practice, this means towns and cities will be able to collaborate on things like waste management, rec centres and land-use planning.

Mayor Don Iveson praised the new legislation, adding it will help municipalities "put aside rivalries."

"One of the things I'm most pleased about this new legislation and the government policy and approach around regionalization is a very very clear commitment and expectation to working together with our neighbours," he said.

In other big changes, councillors will now be able to take parental leave, though it will be up to the municipality to decide how much time they get off.

Municipalities will also be required to offer training to newly-elected councillors after each municipal election and by-election, so new representatives better understand their duties and responsibilities.