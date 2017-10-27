Money first: Alberta plans to bring in prepay law on gas fill-ups

EDMONTON — Alberta is planning to bring in legislation that would require drivers to prepay before filling up at gas stations.

Government house leader Brian Mason isn't saying whether the law would dictate that drivers pay at the pump or involve some other payment method.

Mason says the bill will be the first one introduced when the fall sitting of the house begins next week.

He notes there have been two recent deaths of workers trying to prevent gas-and-dash robberies.

A gas-station owner in the town of Thorsby was killed three weeks ago when he was run over trying to stop a driver who hadn't paid.