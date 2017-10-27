A primer on the three men hoping to be named United Conservative Party leader this weekend

Jason Kenney: 'Proven Leadership'

United Conservative Party leadership hopeful Jason Kenney says his years of provincial and federal politicking make him the clear choice for Albertans.

Kenney is one of three candidates— including former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean and Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer— vying to lead the UCP.

And, with members of the UCP heading to the polls on Oct. 28, Metro caught up with the three men to hear their thoughts on issues facing the province.

Kenney said his experience shows a track record of proven leadership and the ability to get things done inside and outside of government.

“As the president of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and as the first director of the Alberta Taxpayers Association—even in my early 20s I was fighting for fiscal responsibility here in Alberta. And [I] won that fight,” he said.

Kenney said he was also a federal leader who led the way for “tough but necessary reforms” in everything from immigration to employment and deploying troops overseas.

“These are tough decisions which gave me the kind of experience we’ll need to get our province back on track,” he said.

When it comes to Alberta’s economy, Kenney said if he’s eventually successfully elected as premier, he’d immediately hold a special session in the legislature to repeal the “most damaging aspects of NDP policies.”

“We would begin with Bill 1: The Carbon Tax Repeal Act, try to get other tax rates down as quickly as we can and send the message to investors that Alberta is open for business again,” he said.

Kenney said he’d also appoint a minister whose primary job would be to cut unnecessary regulations by approximately one third, while also speeding up the approval process at—for example, the Alberta Energy Regulator.

In order to address the province’s growing deficit, Kenney said the first thing that he’d do is grow the economy.

“We’d restore investor confidence and get our economic growth rate back up—if we can do that, government revenues will grow, too,” he said, adding that since the NDP has raised personal income tax rates, revenues have actually gone down.

Kenney has been vocal throughout his campaign about his belief that parents should be informed when their kids join any clubs—including gay-straight alliances—he said he sees no problems with Bill 10 but is against building a legal divide between parents and their children.

“Schools no best when it’s appropriate to include parents in helping children who might be bullied,” he said. “I don’t think we want politicians to create artificial or legal barriers between parents and their kids.”

Kenney said he has no plans to repeal Bill 10, which passed unanimously in the legislature.

Something that is a top priority for Kenney, however, is market access for oil and gas products. He said oil and gas make up 20 per cent of Alberta’s economy and many other sectors depend on it.

“If we want to diversify our economy for the future, we need maximize oil and gas while it still has a real value,” he said.

Brian Jean: 'Alberta Experience'

Brian Jean says his business background and life of living the “Alberta experience” make him the right man to lead the United Conservative Party into the premier’s office.

He's Alberta born and bred, and said being from Fort McMurray he believes a lot of people understand that a strong Fort Mac means a strong Edmonton and Calgary.“It means a strong Alberta, and I want a very strong Alberta,” he said.

The former Wildrose leader said his business experience is also a valuable asset.

“I’ve signed the front of a cheque, not just the back. I’ve owned and operated more than a dozen businesses here in Alberta successfully,” he said.

First order of business for Jean should he find himself as Alberta’s next leader is to do away with the NDP’s carbon tax.

“Ready, aim, fire. We’re going to do that within 30 days,” he said.

Over the last three years, Jean said he’s presented detailed plans for how to deal with the province’s mounting fiscal deficit.

“The plan is very simple. We’ve identified $27 billion worth of things that we spend money on and another $26 billion on people we have,” he said.

Jean said the plan is to get spending back on track and he’s identified 10 per cent of things to go immediately to the tune of $2.6 billion.

“Then through attrition, eight per cent of the public service leaves every year and through that we can eliminate the positions of middle and senior managers when they leave,” he said.

According to Jean, that would allow the healthcare system and Alberta government to reallocate resources and restructure the way corporations do when they fall short on cash.

He said his plan would lead back to a balance in three years and then the province could start paying off debt.

Jean said Bill 10 and gay-straight-alliances are not a big priority for him.

“But I will tell you this—any bill that has to do with the safety of our children and what’s in their best interest we need to be flexible with,” he said.

Doug Schweitzer: Vision for the 'New Blue'

Doug Schweitzer wants members of the newly formed party to see his vision for the “new blue.”

He is more than a decade younger than his opponents, said although this is his first foray into politics—having a long track record doesn’t always translate into winning.

“It’s a matter of connecting to voters and that’s what we’ve been doing,” he said. “We’ve brought a whole bunch of voters into the new UCP that haven’t necessarily always been conservatives.”

Schweitzer said—especially for young voters—even though they might consider themselves fiscally conservative, they’ve previously found it difficult to connect with conservative politics.

“They’re worried about seeming homophobic or not inclusive so we really need to make sure we set that right agenda and have a fresh start—that’s why we’re the new blue: socially modern and fiscally conservative,” he said.

When it comes to the province’s economy, Schweitzer said if he was elected leader of the UCP and eventually successful as premier, he would offer the largest tax relief in Alberta’s history.

“Right now in Alberta we have a lack of confidence in what’s happening,” he said. “We need to send a clear signal immediately that Alberta is open for business.”

In order to send this message, Schweitzer said he’s proposing the tax relief, which would include repealing the NDP’s carbon tax, lowering corporate and small business taxes, as well as lowering personal income taxes.

In order to address the growing deficit, Schweitzer said he’s proposing a flat budget for four years.

“We’re going to be able to balance our operating budget within the first term,” he said.