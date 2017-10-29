City council currently doing orientation to prepare for new jobs

Edmonton’s newly-elected city councillors are currently completing an orientation to prepare them for their new jobs, and for the first time it will include training on Indigenous and gender issues.

Orientation started last Wednesday and continues until November 2, and briefs incoming councillors on everything from their responsibilities under the Municipal Governance Act to how to work the city’s technology.

This year it’s being done as a formal meeting, open to the public.

New Ward 4 councillor, Aaron Paquette, said he was impressed with the city’s technology systems, but admitted there was a learning curve with things like the individual microphones used in council chambers.

The mayor had walked several councillors through it, he added.

“Actually, the mayor has been really good. He sat down with all of us and had one on one chats,” he said. “To see where we are coming from and just to see where he is coming from.”

Ward 1 Councillor Andrew Knack, who is doing orientation for the second time, said it was about time that topics like Indigenous awareness and gender-based analysis were added to the schedule, although there wasn’t much information yet about what that would entail.

“I think it is long overdue as my knowledge is extremely limited so I’m glad to be having this,” he said.

The new council has already decided where each person will sit in chambers, so that each of the four new councillors are next to at least one returning member, so they have someone to ask for guidance if needed, Paquette said.

He added that he’s been impressed by the information provided by staff, and feels prepared to get to work at the first official meeting on Nov 1.