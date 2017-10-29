Students worry about potential cost increase as U of A deals with deficit

University of Alberta students are worried their costs might go up, after the school revealed plans to cut costs as it pays down a $14-million deficit.

“It was a fairly big surprise to us,” said Reed Larsen, VP External with the U of A’s Students’ Association, who found out about the cuts in a news release this week.

“We do have people who sit on internal committees so we’ve heard rumblings, but nothing to really indicate the full extent of the cuts until the release.”

In a blog post, the university announced plans to reduce its budget by four per cent for the 2018-19 fiscal year, plus 2.5 per cent each of the next two years.

Larsen said students are concerned that the cuts will ultimately increase the cost of education.

While the provincial government has frozen tuition for this year, the province is currently reviewing tuition and post-secondary funding frameworks.

Gitta Kulczycki, the U of A’s vice president of finance and administration, said the deficit resulted from costs increasing faster than annual increases the school gets in operating revenues from Campus Alberta grants and tuition fees.

“It’s a cause for concern for everybody I would say, in the sense that it is not good in terms of looking at our long-term future for our institution to have expenditures that exceed our revenue sources,” Kulczycki said.

“So it’s very important that we face it now, because the prospect is it only becomes more difficult in the future.”

Kulczycki said continually increasing costs for library journals, utilities, salary increments and benefits have contributed to the overspending.

The university has begun talks about where the cuts will come from, and hopes to have a clearer picture by February or March of 2018.

In the meantime, Kulczycki is anxiously awaiting the government’s funding framework and tuition reviews.

Alberta’s Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt said the university has received more funding in the past three years, from $579 million in 2015 to $624 million this year.