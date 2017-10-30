'A stupid little pumpkin': University of Alberta investigating racist jack-o'-lantern found on campus

University of Alberta President David Turpin says campus protective services is investigating after a “disturbing racist Halloween pumpkin” was found on the school’s central quad Monday.

The jack-o'-lantern, which had feathers sticking out of its head and streaks cut across it’s face, was propped up on a low wall outside Pembina Hall, which houses the Faculty of Native Studies.

Grad student Chelsea Vowel, who tweets under the name @apihtawikosisan, said she was in “disbelief” when she saw it.

“It’s been bothering me all day. It’s a stupid little pumpkin, but it’s been bothering me,” she told Metro Monday afternoon.

Vowel said she walked by it a few times, torn, and then eventually added a sign written on loose-leaf paper, reading ‘This is Racist.”

“I didn’t want other students to see it, but on the other hand I wanted people to see it and realize that we’re still facing these ridiculous micro-aggressions.”

She said racist events like this are not uncommon on campus, citing the arson attempt on the university’s Red River cart two years ago, but added Halloween can be a lightening rod for racist stereotypes.

“I feel like this is coming up now because every year around Halloween there’s a whole ridiculous “debate” about appropriate costumes, and I feel like this is pushback, people saying, 'we’ll do what we want,'” she said.

“It really bothers me that someone can think that’s funny or some kind of exercise in free speech.”

She also tweeted a photo of the pumpkin, which brought it to the attention of university officials.

In a statement posted on the university website, Turpin said staff immediately made sure the pumpkin was gone, though by that point it’d been thrown out by a member of the Native Studies faculty.

Turpin added that the U of A is a “welcoming and safe environment for all people,” where we “proudly celebrate our Indigenous heritage, including the ancestral Treaty 6 lands and the Metis homeland on which our university is located.”

Officials are now looking for the people who made it, he said.

Vowel said the university deserves credit for being “very responsive” to the issue, and said the response is “worlds away” from how other campuses have dealt with racism.

Still, she said she’s tired of explaining why using Indigenous people as holiday decorations is not acceptable.

“We’re going to be told that this is a joke, and there are more important things to worry about,” she said.

“But these things play into wider issues of discrimination and prejudice against Indigenous people, and this kind of thing, it is meant to be derisive and it is meant to show contempt.”