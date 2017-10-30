Alberta child advocate calls for more supports, family connections
EDMONTON — Alberta's child and youth advocate is calling for a greater emphasis on family connections and a greater willingness to provide supports for children in care.
Del Graff has issued investigation reports into the suicides of two Indigenous teenage boys.
In one instance, a 17-year-old took his own life in a group home after being denied a telephone call with his mother.
The second case involved a 15-year-old boy who took his life after being denied help while he was homeless.
Graff says his office has seen a marked increase in the number of at-risk youth who are denied help by Child Intervention Services.
Graff also says the Alberta government should place greater emphasis on the importance of ensuring kids in care are able to maintain connections with their family.