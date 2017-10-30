Alberta child advocate calls for more supports, family connections

EDMONTON — Alberta's child and youth advocate is calling for a greater emphasis on family connections and a greater willingness to provide supports for children in care.

Del Graff has issued investigation reports into the suicides of two Indigenous teenage boys.

In one instance, a 17-year-old took his own life in a group home after being denied a telephone call with his mother.

The second case involved a 15-year-old boy who took his life after being denied help while he was homeless.

Graff says his office has seen a marked increase in the number of at-risk youth who are denied help by Child Intervention Services.