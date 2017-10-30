News / Edmonton

Alberta introduces legislation mandating pre-pay on gas at the pump

Ki Yun Jo, the victim of a gas-and-dash robbery, is shown in an Alberta RCMP handout photo. The Alberta government is bringing in a new law mandating all drivers must pay in advance when they gas up at the pumps.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP MANDATORY CREDIT

EDMONTON — The Alberta government is proposing a law that would make it mandatory for all drivers to pay in advance before fuelling up at the pumps.

Labour Minister Christina Gray says the plan is to have legislation in place as of June 1.

Retailers would be expected to bring in pay-at-the pump technology.

They would also be allowed less costly options such as having customers leave a deposit or a credit card before filling up.

Gray has said it's a safety issue.

Earlier this month, gas-station owner Ki Yun Jo died when he was run over by the driver of a stolen cube van as he fled without paying for $200 of gas in Thorsby, southwest of Edmonton.

