Alberta introduces legislation mandating pre-pay on gas at the pump

EDMONTON — The Alberta government is proposing a law that would make it mandatory for all drivers to pay in advance before fuelling up at the pumps.

Labour Minister Christina Gray says the plan is to have legislation in place as of June 1.

Retailers would be expected to bring in pay-at-the pump technology.

They would also be allowed less costly options such as having customers leave a deposit or a credit card before filling up.

Gray has said it's a safety issue.