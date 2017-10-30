Alberta politicians vote strongly in favour of keeping daylight time
A
A
Share via Email
EDMONTON — Alberta's legislature has officially voted to scrap a bill proposing the province ditch daylight time every spring and fall.
The bill had been introduced in the spring by government backbencher Thomas Dang, who wanted to see Alberta on the same time as Saskatchewan year-round, making it one hour ahead of British Columbia in the summer and two hours ahead in the winter.
Back In September, an all-party committee said the bill would have had a negative impact on Alberta’s economy.
Dang had argued most Albertans wanted to keep the province on the same time year-round, but on Monday, UCP member Dave Hanson suggested being that much out of step with B.C. would be "a bit insane."
The motion to scrap the bill passed 46 to 6.
(CTV Edmonton)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Breast density is a risk women need to know about, cancer survivor group says
-
Case of newborn baby found abandoned in Halifax 'extremely rare:' province
-
Why a 'zombie law' won't stop the 'killing and maiming' happening on Toronto streets
-
'The dam has broken': Edmonton's theatre scene on making change after high-profile harassment allegations