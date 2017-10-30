Edmonton Catholic School Board elects new chair and vice-chair

The Edmonton Catholic School Board has elected rookie trustees into its chair and vice-chair positions.

Ward 71 Trustee Terry Harris was voted in as chair Tuesday, while Ward 72 Trustee Sandra Palazzo was acclaimed as vice-chair for 2017-18.

Harris is a member of the Knights of Columbus who has spent nine years working in human resources for the district.

He replaced Patricia Grell as the representative in Ward 71 after she chose not to run in this year's election, and will take over over the chair position from Ward 77 Trustee Laura Thibert.

“I am humbled to be elected as board chair and very much looking forward to working with all Trustees and with administration to create an environment where students fulfill their first destiny in an authentically Catholic environment,” Harris said in a press release.

Palazzo has 30 years of experience as an educator and administrator with Edmonton Catholic and has worked as a senior manager with Alberta Education for the past three years.

She replaced retiring trustee Larry Kowalczyk in Ward 72.