Making hockey great again? Connor McDavid dresses up as Trump for Halloween

Connor McDavid may shoot left, but it appears his political sympathies (or at least his costume choices) may lie with the right.

On Monday, an Instagram photo showing Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid dressed up as US President Donald Trump for Halloween, accompanied by a woman dressed up as Melania Trump, lit up social media.

Reviews were mixed.

“What a loser...some guys can be so intelligent within playing their sport but yet so stupid otherwise,” said Instagram user tronlemon.

But others said the public should chill out because there’s nothing offensive about dressing up as Trump, except maybe for bad taste in costumes.

“The most offensive thing about McDavid's Trump costume is his lack of creativity. Way to go deep, man,” said Twitter user Danny D.

Others were offended at the fact that McDavid was wearing a thin “hipster tie” instead of Trump’s usual thicker “power tie”.