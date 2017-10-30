Police investigating after two men stabbed on Edmonton bus Monday

Two men were stabbed on an Edmonton bus Monday afternoon after a "dispute" between four people turned violent, police say.

According to a release, four males were on ETS bus 4801 at about 1:30 p.m. As the bus stopped along the south curb of Jasper Avenue, just east of 109 Street, the argument turned physical and two were stabbed by one suspect.

Two suspects got off the bus and fled east. One suspect, who police believe did the stabbing, is described as a black male, with short hair and a medium build, standing about 5'6''. He is believed to be in his early 20s, and was wearing dark clothing with a gold chain around his neck.

The other suspect is a Caucasian male in his early 20s.

Both victims also fled the bus, and one was eventually taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The second complainant was also treated for minor injuries.

Both are not co-operating with officers.