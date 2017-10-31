Edmonton composting facility shut down for winter, council presses administration for answers

The city’s composting facility has been shut down for the winter because of concerns the roof wouldn’t support the weight of snow—sending an average of 410 tons of waste to the landfill every day.

The 40-year-old facility is located just outside the Anthony Henday in the city’s northeast, and every year it turns 150,000 tons of organic waste into compost that is used by agriculture.

Administration told a committee Tuesday that that issues were first raised during inspections midway through the year.

“We made the decision to suspend processing organics in the composting facility,” said Michael Labrecque, branch manager of waste services, “In the interest of the safety of our workers and the safety of our staff, we are going to look at all our options.”

Right now, that waste is going to the landfill.

Councillors did not take the news well, and wanted to know why the problem hadn’t been caught earlier.

“We went from a B-rated building to an F-rated building seemingly rather quickly. Correct?” Councillor Mike Nickel asked.

City administration pointed to several reasons, including lack of “rigour” on the part of staff and the fact that the project management systems in each department were not “integrated” yet.

Meanwhile, the building’s 270,000 square feet is being monitored. Engineers were on-site Tuesday, to see how the building handled the day’s snowfall.

Labrecque said although it’s too early to speculate, he said staff is working on finding other places to handle compost.

Questions about the building’s problems remain, however.

When Councillor Tim Cartmell asked for the report that identified the problem, he was told by city administration that they could not make the report public yet as it has not been assessed from a legal perspective.

Councillors asked administration for a report detailing the plan of action for the repairs of the composter and update on the history of the problem.