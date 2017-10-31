Former Wildrose leader Brian Jean declines key role with new party

EDMONTON — Former Wildrose leader Brian Jean will not be taking an active role in the United Conservative Party Opposition at the Alberta legislature — at least for now.

Jean was not given a critic portfolio today by new United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney, but Jean says that was his wish.

He says he wants to focus on his family and his constituents in Fort McMurray Conklin.

Jean lost the leadership race to Kenney on the weekend for the party that was formed last summer when Jean's Wildrose and Kenney's Progressive Conservatives merged.

Jean says he hasn't decided whether to run again in the 2019 provincial election.