Pro-White message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident

The day after someone left a racist jack-o-lantern outside the Native Studies building at the University of Alberta, a message reading 'It's okay to be white' was taped to the front door.

Native Studies Dean Chris Andersen said he found it when he got to work Tuesday morning, and tore it down before too many people saw it. He said he's not sure whether it was targeted at his office, or at East Asian Studies, which is on the floor above.

But he said he understands there were a few put up on different spots on campus.

"It's juvenile, but these are the kinds of petty imbecilities that are symbolic of feelings of fragility and frailty present in mainstream society," he said.

In a tweet, the University of Alberta said protective services is investigating.

On Monday, a jack-o'-lantern with a mock headdress was found outside Pembina Hall, which houses the Faculty of Native Studies.

In response, Andersen pointed out that these incidents "have a longstanding history of caricaturing and attempting to diminish our cultures and communities."

In a statement Monday afternoon, U of A President David Turpin called it a "disturbing racist Halloween pumpkin” and said the university was looking for whoever made it.