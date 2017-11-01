Alberta moves to ban age discrimination in apartments, condominiums

EDMONTON — Alberta is proposing changes to its laws on condos and apartments to prevent age discrimination.

Amendments to the Alberta Human Rights Act were introduced today by Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley.

If the bill is passed, apartment landlords would no longer be allowed to put in age minimums for adult-only buildings.

The same would apply to condominiums, except there would be a 15-year transition period.

Landlords and condo owners would still be allowed to have seniors-only buildings — as long as the minimum age was set at 55 or older.