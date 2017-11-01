Edmonton calls on 'good men' to take a stand in first Family Violence Prevention Month

Mayor Don Iveson proclaimed November to the city's first Family Violence Prevention Month on Wednesday.

According to a release, he made the official announcement at City Hall, and said focus would be on a combined effort to prevent family violence.

“It takes all of us -- how men and boys are part of the solution to preventing family violence, and the steps they are taking to make a difference,” he said in the release.

There will be events held across the city in the coming weeks.

Iveson added that it's important to teach the next generation about preventing violence.

“Violence in any form harms an individual’s physical, social, mental and emotional well-being,” he said. “All community members deserve to live their lives free from fear and violence.”

An analysis from the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics, released in February, found Alberta had seen a two per cent increase in family violence since 2014, and had the third highest rate of intimate partner violence among the provinces.

In Edmonotn, a third, or more than 825, of calls to the city's Individual and Family Well-being Team last year were related to family violence.

Michael Cameron, chief executive officer of Axiom Mortgage, was the keynote speaker at Wednesday's event.

He said he didn't grasp the magnitude of the problem until his own girlfriend was murdered as a result of domestic violence.

“It made me wonder how many other 'good men' were blind to it or have ignored it,” Cameron said in the release. “I believe there are more good men out there than bad. If good men want to make a difference, we need to stand together and teach our peers, as well as the next generation of men, what respect really looks like.”

Hinton, west of Edmonton, was the first city to recognize Family Violence Prevention Month, in 1986.