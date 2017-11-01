There were 54 collisions in Edmonton Wednesday morning: Police

Edmonton’s fight with Old Man Winter has officially resumed.

There were 54 collisions in the city between 6 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning that caused property damage, according to a release from Edmonton police.

There were also 9 hit and runs, and four collisions that result in injuries.

The city also sent out a release saying they applied anti-icing solution to select main roads, bike lanes and downtown bus stops as part of a pilot project over the weekend, and crews are now ready to roll with more than 150 pieces of equipment – including road plows, sanders, graders and sidewalk plows – as snow blankets the city.

Environment Canada is forecasting 2 cm to 4 cm of snowfall in the Edmonton area this afternoon with winds gusting to 40 km/h.

According to the city’s Snow and Ice Control Policy, roads and sidewalks should be cleared within 48 hours of the end of a snowfall, prioritized according to the volume of traffic they carry.

Sanding starts in light snow conditions, and plows take to the roads and bike lanes once three centimetres has accumulated.

Seasonal parking bans could enter the mix once 10 centimetres piles up.