Alberta proposes new rules surrounding students in gay-straight groups

EDMONTON — Alberta is proposing new legislation to ensure that students who join gay-straight alliances in school are not outed without their permission.

Education Minister David Eggen says it's critical to make sure all students feel welcome and don't face discrimination.

Gay-straight alliances are social clubs run by students to help LGBTQ students feel welcome and to lessen any chance of bullying.

Eggen's bill makes it clear that when a student joins a gay-straight alliance, they alone have the option to notify their parents or anyone else.

Opposition United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has said parents should be told when their child joins a gay-straight alliance unless there is concern that the disclosure would result in the child coming to harm.