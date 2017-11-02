Alberta proposes new rules surrounding students in gay-straight groups
EDMONTON — Alberta is proposing new legislation to ensure that students who join gay-straight alliances in school are not outed without their permission.
Education Minister David Eggen says it's critical to make sure all students feel welcome and don't face discrimination.
Gay-straight alliances are social clubs run by students to help LGBTQ students feel welcome and to lessen any chance of bullying.
Eggen's bill makes it clear that when a student joins a gay-straight alliance, they alone have the option to notify their parents or anyone else.
Opposition United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has said parents should be told when their child joins a gay-straight alliance unless there is concern that the disclosure would result in the child coming to harm.
Advocates of gay-straight alliances say the final decision must always rest with the child because there is no way to be sure whether or not outing a child to his or her parents won't lead to family ostracism or physical harm.
