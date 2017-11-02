'Ensuring safe and caring schools': New legislation to protect students joining gay-straight alliances

University of Alberta student Sympa Cesar argues gay-straight alliances in schools benefit more than just those in the LGBTQ community.

“It also helps the schools as a whole to be more accepting and caring and creating a more inclusive environment,” Cesar said.

“So we might be able to get through to, other kids as well, other than just those who are a part of the LGBTQ.”

That’s why he applauded the new legislation, introduced by Education Minister David Eggen on Thursday, that would prevent students from being outed without their permission.

It would also require that all schools that get public dollars to take more concrete steps to embrace and create gay-straight alliances if students ask for them.

Gay-straight alliances are social clubs set up by students to welcome both LGBTQ and straight kids.

Students already have the right under legislation to set up an alliance in their school if they want one, but the government says updated rules are needed to clarify language, mandate action, and close loopholes.

“Ensuring safe and caring schools for students is a top priority for our government,’ Eggen told the house.

“We are continuing to ensure that all students feel welcome at school regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.’’

Cesar is part of the Francophone Youth of Alberta, a non-profit group of young people who help create more GSAs in francophone schools.

He said this new legislation would make it easier for more kids to join.

GSAs have long been a controversial issue in Alberta, given their location at the intersection of education, religion, students’ rights, parents’ rights and human rights.

Ace Peace, a 17-year-old transgender high school student, was also at the legislature to see the announcement and called it “important and positive.”

He formed a GSA at his school in Calgary, and said there are many misconceptions about the group, which might be why some schools feel compelled to let parents know.

“They think it’s somewhere you go and it’s like for dating or sexual activities but it’s just a space where you can be yourself and I think that’s really important," he said.

Eggen said the legislation makes clear that parents are not to be notified when a child joins a GSA.

He has said previously the GSA clause is a direct response to Opposition United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney’s comments that parents should be told when their child joins a gay-straight alliance unless there is concern that the disclosure would result in the child coming to harm.

Advocates of gay-straight alliances say the final decision must always rest with the child because there is no way to be sure whether outing a child to their parents will lead to family ostracism or physical harm.

They say students won’t join a GSA under such a policy and that the clubs will then wither and die.

The bill also has a provision beefing up the mandate for all schools to post rules and codes of conducts to ensure students feel welcome, know that they have legal rights to be protected from discrimination, and can set up gay-straight alliances if they wish.

The rules must be displayed prominently on school websites starting June 30, 2018.

The new law will apply to all public, separate, francophone, charter and accredited private schools that get public money. Eggen has said that many schools have already been working with the province on these policies, but some of them, most of them private schools, have been resisting.

Private schools get 70 per cent of their funding from government, the highest such ratio in Canada.

Eggen said under the new law, if any schools violate the law, their accreditation and funding will be removed.

The changes will also make it clear that the principal of a school is responsible for approving a gay-straight alliance and getting it off the ground quickly rather than waiting for approval from higher-ups.