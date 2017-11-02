OHS investigating after worker falls and dies in Old Strathcona

Occupational Health & Safety is investigating after a man fell three storeys to his death at a condo construction site on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the city’s Old Strathcona neighbourhood near 101 Street and 84 Avenue. OHS identified the company directing the work on the site as Builder’s Choice.

“The work site has been released back to the employer, however a stop work order has been issued for all work above three metres,” said Lloyd Wipf, a spokesperson for OHS.

According to OHS, the construction worker was in his late 20s and worked as a framer. They could not provide any further information about the individual because the incident is under investigation.