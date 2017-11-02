OHS investigating after worker falls and dies in Old Strathcona
The man was in his late 20s and worked as a framer, according to OHS
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Occupational Health & Safety is investigating after a man fell three storeys to his death at a condo construction site on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened in the city’s Old Strathcona neighbourhood near 101 Street and 84 Avenue. OHS identified the company directing the work on the site as Builder’s Choice.
“The work site has been released back to the employer, however a stop work order has been issued for all work above three metres,” said Lloyd Wipf, a spokesperson for OHS.
According to OHS, the construction worker was in his late 20s and worked as a framer. They could not provide any further information about the individual because the incident is under investigation.
An employee at Local 92, the Construction and General Workers’ Union, was not aware of the incident, and an employee at the Alberta Regional Council of Carpenters and Allied Workers was also unaware of the event, but said framers are not typically unionized.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pro-white message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident
-
Man seriously injured after being attacked, stabbed inside Halifax apartment
-
Donald Trump Jr. puts rocks in all our Halloween bags with sneering tweet: Menon
-
Beautiful solution for flyer mess: Dartmouth woman cleans up her community mailbox