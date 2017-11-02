News / Edmonton

Plunge from balcony at Edmonton job site claims construction worker's life

EDMONTON — A worker has been killed in a fall at a construction site in Edmonton

The accident happened Wednesday morning in the city's Old Strathcona neighbourhood.

Police say the man plunged about eight metres from a balcony.

A co-worker discovered the injured employee, who was pronounced dead at hospital.

No other details have been released.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating. (CTV Edmonton)

