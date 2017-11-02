Plunge from balcony at Edmonton job site claims construction worker's life
EDMONTON — A worker has been killed in a fall at a construction site in Edmonton
The accident happened Wednesday morning in the city's Old Strathcona neighbourhood.
Police say the man plunged about eight metres from a balcony.
A co-worker discovered the injured employee, who was pronounced dead at hospital.
No other details have been released.
Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating. (CTV Edmonton)
