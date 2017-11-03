'I kind of wanted to do a social experiment': A Q&A with Edmonton's Segway Panda

It's the hottest wildlife sighting in town—for the last month someone wearing a giant panda head has been cruising around downtown Edmonton on a segway.

People took notice.

So Metro had a chat with the Panda, also known as Zoey Betts, an employee with River Valley Adventure Co., a company that rents the machines out.

Betts said she has retired the panda mask for the winter but there might be more sightings of panada on a segway if the snow clears up.

Why not wear the mask in the winter?

This is my first year doing it so I dont want to get into any unsafe situations. Safety first. Always!

Since you first started wearing it, how has the response been?

People love it. I Segway to and from work normally and before the panda costume, people kind of don’t really interact with you. But now that I’m wearing the panda head every single day, everybody waves, everybody says hello or gives a little smile. Or they go, “Oh my god that just made my day."

What is you route?

Downtown. MacEwan is where I live, so I go from MacEwan to the Shaw Conference Centre. Sometimes, I’ll wear it to the grocery store too, you know, just to be a little more ridiculous.

Why did you decide to wear a mask?

A few things. We are doing a Halloween promotion (at work) so if you ride with your costume on you get $10 off a Segway ride.

And I kind of wanted to do a social experiment to see people’s reactions. Because I know their reactions when I’m riding on the road, but I just wanted to see what their reactions would be if I also put on a panda head and see if it changed a little bit. And there was actually one day when I did ride my longboard with the panda head on and I got entirely different reactions from that.

How were the reactions different?

Going on a Segway without it, some people don’t even make eye contact with you. Some people will almost scowl at you, like there is a couple of, more than a few vagrants, who just yell at me like, “Why aren’t you walking, you lazy ass”.

Those same vagrants, you wear the helmet and they go, “Oh my god, hi panda! Can I have a hug?”

I guess it all depends on what you wear as a head.

How is it different on the longboard?

Nobody really cared. They kind of just saw it like, "Oh good, here is another punk on a skateboard trying to be weird," you know?

I got way less (reactions) than even riding the segway without the panda head.

Why panda?

Because pandas are cute. And it was one of the masks that was at the store. At Walmart.

Number one thing you hear the most?

"Yeaaaahhh pannddaaaaa!!!"

Pretty much, or people like to sing the song that starts out like, “Panda panda, panda.” (by Designer)

Weirdest interaction?

I’d just say selfies. People just want to take selfies.

I’m always trying to think about that, like would you ever go up to somebody who is just walking down the street and say, "Hey can I take a picture with you?"

Do you plan on continuing to wear this?

I think I might. It's a good social experiment and I definitely appreciate people smiling more. Like, it's way better to pass somebody at the street and they smile at you than scowl or try to avoid eye contact. So, I like making people smile and laugh so I may keep wearing it.

Christmas is coming up so I may get a santa hat and sew it on the head.

Ever considered any other animals?

Not really. If I were to consider anything, it would be a beaver, just because it will represent the river valley.

Do you know of or have you met the rollerblading shirtless guitar guy?

No, I have not (laughing). Is that something I should look out for?

If you ever run into him, you guys should be friends.