City admin proposing increase in parking fines

Edmontonians should watch where they park their vehicle, as the city is proposing a new bylaw to increase fines for illegally-parked cars.

City administration is proposing an increase in fines for parking near fire hydrants and seasonal snowbanks from $50 to $75 and $100 respectively, at the Community and Public Service Committee meeting on Monday.

Fines for parking in ‘no parking’ and ‘permit-required’ zones will go up to $100 from the current $75.

“We wanted to make sure that fine matched the severity of the offence,” said Ryan Pleckaitis, acting manager for community standards and neighbourhoods.

He said city administration compared Edmonton’s fines to other major municipalities like Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Halifax and found that the city’s fines were much lower in comparison.

Also, he said the city recently moved parking complaints from Edmonton Police Service to 311, as well created an app, making it easier for people to file complaints about parking. He said they usually received about 25,000 parking complaints a year. After the change, it doubled.

“This year we are projecting about 50,000 complaints, so that’s a 100 per cent increase in the number of calls that we have to respond to,” he said. “It’s becoming a bit unmanageable so again, (that is) another reason for evaluating existing fine levels."

Pleckaitis said illegally parking on seasonal routes or in restricted residential neighbourhoods has significant impacts on not only motorists and communities, but city operations as well.

“I think it’s important that we make sure that the fine is at the right level to ensure more compliance and to deter future offences,” he said.

He said although ultimately the decision is up to council on Monday, the report they are submitting is very clear on a need for change.