Edmonton police investigating after cyclist killed in alleged hit and run incident

The incident happened early Sunday morning at around 2 a.m. near 111 Avenue and 96 Street

Edmonton police are investigating after a motorist allegedly struck and killed a cyclist early Sunday morning before fleeing the scene.

According to police, a suspect driving a dark coloured vehicle struck a cyclist near the intersection of 111 Avenue and 96 Street at around 2 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle then allegedly fled the scene eastbound on 111 Avenue.

EPS responded, treated and transported the 38-year-old male cyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died in hospital a short time later.

EPS Major Collision Investigations Unit is probing the incident and asks anyone with information to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.

