Alberta premier going on tour to stump for Trans Mountain pipeline project

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley will go on tour starting Nov. 20 to stump for the Trans Mountain pipeline, but is resisting opposition calls to wield a big stick against its opponents.

Notley will speak in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton over the next three weeks on the importance of the pipeline expansion to the B.C. coast through Burnaby.

The $7.4-billion Kinder Morgan Canada (TSX:KML) project will expand an existing pipeline so Alberta can get a better price overseas for its oil.

The line was approved last year by the federal government, but is opposed by B.C.'s governing NDP, and Burnaby officials have been accused of delaying the project by dragging out permit approvals.

Notley has joined Kinder Morgan to ask the National Energy Board to cut the red tape with Burnaby, but refused suggestions from the Opposition United Conservatives to threaten consequences against opponents who try to block a legally approved project.