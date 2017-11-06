Naked in Nisku: Strange crash ends in five arrests

Several naked people were arrested after a "purposeful” collision in Nisku Monday.

Leduc RCMP said they responded to a two-vehicle collision at 9:47 a.m. on Township Road 510, where they found a vehicle in the ditch and five people who were not clothed.

“Yes, they were naked,” RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott confirmed over the phone with Metro.

Scott said the nude occupants were comprised of one man and four women.

All five were arrested and taken to hospital, but Scott said she could not comment on the extent of their injuries.

Investigators believe the collision was not accidental and that drugs and/or alcohol are contributing factors.

“I believe that this was a purposeful collision,” Scott said, adding it appears someone “did a maneuver” to cause the crash.

“We’re trying to figure out what led these people to this spot, to this collision. We have a lot of different pieces of this puzzle to put together.”

The temperature was about -10 C at the time of the collision, according to Environment Canada.

The Leduc General Investigation Section, Forensic Identification Section, Criminal Collision Investigation Team and the Collision Analyst are all assisting in what Mounties promise will be a comprehensive investigation.

“This is a little convoluted, I can say that,” Scott said.