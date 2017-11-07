Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women opens hearings in Edmonton

EDMONTON — The national inquiry on murdered and missing Indigenous women comes to Edmonton today, a week after issuing an interim report calling for a national police task force to open old investigations.

The inquiry will sit for three days in the Alberta capital to hear from family members about their missing daughters, wives and mothers.

Last week, the inquiry called for some sort of investigative body to re-open existing cold cases.

The commissioners are allowed to refer cases to police only when new information surfaces.

Chief commissioner Marion Buller says that doesn't address questions from family members who want to know why investigations were halted or why leads weren't followed up.

The commission's report also calls for Health Canada to expand an existing support program for those who testify.

The commission has been criticized by families and survivors disappointed in what they see as a lack of concrete action.