Update: Kidnapping charges pending in crash involving five naked people

Charges are pending against three adults after RCMP investigated a two-vehicle collision where one suspect vehicle had five nude people inside.

The incident occurred on Monday morning in Nisku, according to a release.

A total of five suspects were arrested at the collision location, although, the release states, two of them were youth and were released with no charges.

The suspects allegedly kidnapped a man, a woman and a six-week-old baby from their residence, although the victims managed to escape while the vehicle was being driven.

First the man, who was in the trunk, managed to escape, followed by the woman and the baby.

The release states that a passerby offered the man, woman and the baby assistance in his truck.

Shortly after, the driver of the suspect vehicle rammed the rear end of the truck and ended up in the ditch.

According to the release, RCMP believe that this was a targeted incident and that all parties were known to each other.

RCMP has launched an investigation, with the assistance of support units.