Alberta beefing up, harmonizing code of conduct rules for boards, agencies

EDMONTON — Alberta is bringing in stricter codes of conduct for those who work at its 136 core agencies, boards and commissions.

The legislation was introduced by Finance Minister Joe Ceci.

Under the proposed changes, the boards would have to bring in codes of conduct putting restrictions on employees and board members accepting gifts, and curtailing actions that personally benefit an employee.

There will be additional requirements for CEOs, including restrictions on holding stock, and a 12-month cooling off period after leaving a public agency.

Ceci says the boards already have codes of conduct, but it's a patchwork system and there needs to be consistent rules across the board.

The 136 boards include Alberta Health Services, post-secondary institutions, the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission, and the Alberta Securities Commission.