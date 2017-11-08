Edmonton daycare owner fined, given probation, for assaulting 2 children under 5

EDMONTON — The owner of an Edmonton daycare has been given a fine and probation after pleading guilty to common assault against two children under the age of five.

Edmonton police’s Child at Risk Response Team launched an investigation in July after it was alleged two young children were assaulted at the Urban Kidz Child Care in Beverly Heights.

Police said the children were not physically injured, and it was believed this was an isolated incident.

Uzma Nasim, who is 34, pleaded guilty last month to common assault and paid a $100 fine.

Court documents also show Nasim will be on probation for 18 months.