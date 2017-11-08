Edmonton police lay charges in connection with massive fentanyl seizure

Edmonton police have laid charges against four men in connection with the largest fentanyl pill seizure in Canada over the summer.

Police started the drug investigation in March 2017. On July 5, 2017, the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit conducted a search warrant at an Edmonton residence and seized 67,000 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $2 million.

Police subsequently conducted three additional search warrants in Edmonton and one in Sturgeon County.

The RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team assisted at the Sturgeon County residence and found a fentanyl pill processing lab. The residence was deemed “unfit for human habitation”.

In total, police seized 1.9 kilograms of cocaine base and cocaine hydrochloride, 1.8 kilograms of methamphetamine, 834 one gram packages of cannabis extract (shatter), 128,849 fentanyl pills, 112 grams of carfentanil, one kilogram of unknown substances laced with fentanyl, 583 grams of marijuana, 12 kilograms of buffing agents and approximately 100 kilograms of fentanyl pill buffing agents.

Police also seized more than $1 mllion in Canadian cash, four large cement mixers, two pill presses and a 2001 Ford F-150 with a hidden compartment.