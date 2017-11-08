Mansplaining, hepeating roiling debate at the Alberta legislature

EDMONTON — Gender and vocabulary are clashing on the floor of the Alberta legislature.

Premier Rachel Notley, one day after accusing a male opponent of "mansplaining" to her, is now calling out another for what she calls "hepeating."

It came during question period after United Conservative member Jason Nixon lauded Notley for taking his party's advice on getting more pipelines built, but also suggested Notley needs to do more.

Notley rejected that statement, then accused Nixon of hepeating for taking credit for her government's work.

Her remarks came a day after Notley sarcastically thanked Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark for explaining to her that there are environmental benefits to pipelines.