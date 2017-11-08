Police investigating suspicious death in west Edmonton
A woman was arrested on scene where the man was found injured
An Edmonton woman is arrested in relation to a suspicious death in west Edmonton on Tuesday night, according to a release.
Police responded to an assistance call from EMS about a disturbance in the area of 87 Avenue and 178 Street.
Police found an injured man in his late 50s. EMS transported the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The release states that the man and woman were known to each other.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday morning and the police are currently investigating.
Edmonton police has asked the public to come forward with any information related to the incident.
